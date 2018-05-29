Upcoming event to connect veterans with employers - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Upcoming event to connect veterans with employers

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - An Oklahoma organization is hosting a special event to make sure those who have served the military can find a job.

A Veterans Job Club will be held Thursday, May 31 at the Oklahoma Works Workforce Center on 11th street in Lawton

Veterans, their families and active duty service members are invited to the event.

There they can work with Oklahoma Works officials to prepare their resume before speaking with representatives from dozens of businesses and organizations from across the state.

Oklahoma Works Program Manager James Taylor explained the benefits of the event.

"We have the opportunity to support them, he said. We have trained professionals here that have been through specific types of training to help them with the challenges they may be facing now and into the future."

The job club will run from 9 a.m to noon. It's free, and open to all service members, retirees and their families.

Oklahoma Works holds job club events the last Thursday of every month.

