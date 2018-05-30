High speed chase ends with crash

At least three vehicles were damaged as a result of the chase which ended in east Lawton. (Source KSWO)

A high-speed chase which started a little after noon on Wednesday ended with at least three vehicles damaged and one man in custody.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into two other cars at the intersection of Flower Mound and Lee.

The driver and one passenger in the car took off running through a nearby field, before being arrested. Another passenger stayed in the car until it rolled to a stop on Flower Mound, he was also arrested.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

We are working to get information on what started the chase and who the suspects were that led police in this dangerous pursuit.

