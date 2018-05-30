Salvation Army needs box fans for drive

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - With 100-degree weather in the forecast, people are trying to find ways to beat the heat, and the Salvation Army is helping out through its annual box fan drive.

Rene Wilkins got a fan for her daughter and granddaughter couldn’t have been more thankful for the fans. She picked the fan up while her daughter was working.

"For my daughter, I know it's a peace of mind knowing that she's able to keep her house just a tad bit cooler during these hot days," Wilkins said.

Major David Robinson said as a former firefighter he has seen how the heat can kill people and he wants to prevent that from happening.

"A fan can do so much to save a life. Just moving the air around can keep them cool enough to survive a really hot day," he said.

The Salvation Army currently has around 10 box fans and needs more. Major Robinson said they usually give out anywhere from 50 to 60 fans, but with summer-like temperatures already here, he thinks they could go through 100 fans this year.

"People are always looking for a way to help and this is a quick and easy way to drop a fan off and know that they're going to help a needy family somewhere in the community,” Major Robinson said.

Wilkins said knowing that she could get a fan made her daughters day.

"I think that's what is so important to me is knowing that my grandbaby is going to be taken care of because of what the Salvation Army is doing," she said.

They're giving the fans to people who only have a window unit or don't have air conditioning at all. If somebody needs a fan, they can stop by the Salvation Army in Lawton off E Avenue. Officials ask that you come before noon unless you make an appointment. If someone wants to donate a fan, they can drop it off at the Salvation Army.



Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.