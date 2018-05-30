Salvation Army needs box fans for drive - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Salvation Army needs box fans for drive

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -  With 100-degree weather in the forecast, people are trying to find ways to beat the heat, and the Salvation Army is helping out through its annual box fan drive.

Rene Wilkins got a fan for her daughter and granddaughter couldn’t have been more thankful for the fans. She picked the fan up while her daughter was working.

"For my daughter, I know it's a peace of mind knowing that she's able to keep her house just a tad bit cooler during these hot days," Wilkins said.

Major David Robinson said as a former firefighter he has seen how the heat can kill people and he wants to prevent that from happening. 

"A fan can do so much to save a life. Just moving the air around can keep them cool enough to survive a really hot day," he said. 

The Salvation Army currently has around 10 box fans and needs more. Major Robinson said they usually give out anywhere from 50 to 60 fans, but with summer-like temperatures already here, he thinks they could go through 100 fans this year.

"People are always looking for a way to help and this is a quick and easy way to drop a fan off and know that they're going to help a needy family somewhere in the community,” Major Robinson said.

Wilkins said knowing that she could get a fan made her daughters day.

"I think that's what is so important to me is knowing that my grandbaby is going to be taken care of because of what the Salvation Army is doing," she said.

They're giving the fans to people who only have a window unit or don't have air conditioning at all. If somebody needs a fan, they can stop by the Salvation Army in Lawton off E Avenue. Officials ask that you come before noon unless you make an appointment. If someone wants to donate a fan, they can drop it off at the Salvation Army. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Top North Korean official lands in US for talks with Pompeo

    Top North Korean official lands in US for talks with Pompeo

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-05-30 04:45:50 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:06:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. A team of Amer...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing images of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. A team of Amer...

    US and North Korean officials aren't saying the Singapore summit is back on for June 12, but both sides are preparing as if it's a go.

    US and North Korean officials aren't saying the Singapore summit is back on for June 12, but both sides are preparing as if it's a go.

  • Weinstein indicted in sex case; lawyer says he'll fight it

    Weinstein indicted in sex case; lawyer says he'll fight it

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-05-30 15:45:53 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:00:27 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein is indicted by New York grand jury in rape case. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Harvey Weinstein is indicted by New York grand jury in rape case. (Source: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

    Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

    Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

  • High speed chase ends with crash

    High speed chase ends with crash

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 6:42 PM EDT2018-05-30 22:42:01 GMT
    At least three vehicles were damaged as a result of the chase which ended in east Lawton. (Source KSWO)At least three vehicles were damaged as a result of the chase which ended in east Lawton. (Source KSWO)

    A high-speed chase which started a little after noon on Wednesday ended with at least three vehicles damaged and one man in custody. 

    A high-speed chase which started a little after noon on Wednesday ended with at least three vehicles damaged and one man in custody. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly