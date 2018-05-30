Hobart Public Works Authority votes not to approve city manager' - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Hobart Public Works Authority votes not to approve city manager's contract

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Hobart City Hall Hobart City Hall
HOBART, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

After less an a year on the job, Hobart City Manager Larry Adler is leaving the position.


The Hobart Public Works Authority met in closed session for about half an hour Tuesday evening before unanimously approving a motion to not renew Adler's contract when it expires June 30. The Authority also placed Adler on paid administrative leave immediately.

The day-to-day duties of the city manager have been transferred to City Clerk Ashley Slaughterback, the Mayor and Vice Mayor. 

There was no elaboration on the reason for the action. The City is now searching for a new Manager.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

    •   
