Lawton man arrested for taking part in kidnapping and attempted robbery

Police have arrested a man for his part in a kidnapping and attempted robbery that took place on May 14.



According to police, 29-year-old Corey Laflen attacked and bound a man in a home on northwest 30th street.

They say Laflen, along with another man, robbed the victim and forced him into 37-year-old Brooks Smith's car. They drove the victim to his business demanding he give them the money from his business' safe, but the victim was able to escape and notify authorities.

Laflen has been arrested and faces charges of Kidnapping, First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy.

He is expected to appear in court in June.

Brooks Smith has already been charged with Accessory to First Degree Robbery.



