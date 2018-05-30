Lawton man charged with Lewd Acts bonds out of jail - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton man charged with Lewd Acts bonds out of jail

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Lawton man charged with lewd acts with a child has bonded out of jail.


49-year-old James Horsey faces two felony charges: one for Lewd Acts with a Child Under 12 and another for Possession of Child Pornography.

According to court records, Horsey had shown several pictures of naked people to a young girl before touching the child's genitals.

Upon searching his phone, officers found pornographic images depicting children and adults engaging in lewd acts.

Horsey is scheduled to appear in court in June.

