Investigation, arrests following Wednesday pursuit in Lawton

Five people were arrested after an investigation by Lawton police. (Source LPD)

More information has been released on a Wednesday chase which ended in a wreck on the east side of Lawton.

Lawton police say the chase began after their Special Operations Unit and the United States Marshals attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a person with a felony warrant. The suspect fled the scene and after a short pursuit, crashed into multiple vehicles at the intersection of Flower Mound and Lee Blvd.

Two people in the vehicle then ran from the scene before being taken into custody by officers. Authorities say during the foot pursuit one of the suspects dropped a backpack which contained a firearm.

As the investigation continued, police obtained a search warrant for a home in Lawton. While conducting surveillance on the home, detectives stopped two separate vehicles leaving the house. Over three pounds of marijuana were found in one of the vehicles, both drivers were arrested.

Police say the entire investigation found over $31,000 worth of marijuana, $3,000 cash, two guns and digital scales. Five people were arrested. Their identities and the charges they are facing are listed below.

Detric Vos

County Warrant

Leaving the scene of an accident

Reckless Driving

Eluding a peace officer

Drivers License required

Unlawful Possession of Paraphernalia

Possession of CDS with intent

Possession of a firearm AFCF

Jamie Simmons

Maintaining Dwelling for CDS use

Speeding excess posted limit



Shadow Macia

Possession of CDS with intent

Unlawful possession of paraphernalia

Possession of Firearm AFCF



Jakie Moorer

Possession of CDS with intent



Mariah Brewer

Possession of marijuana

(No Picture Provided)

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.