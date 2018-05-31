New voters must register by Friday to vote in primary

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The last day people can register to vote in next month's primary election is Friday, June 1st. Many people are interested in this upcoming election because of the what's been going on at the state capitol and state question 788 on medical marijuana.

Comanche County election board officials said their office has been steady with people registering to vote. Just Thursday alone, they've had more than 40 people come in to register. We caught up with one of those soon to be first-time voters.

Christa Dulin is from Germany, who came to the United States 48 years ago, registered to vote after becoming a U.S. citizen.

"I've always wanted to do it but I wasn't able to do it until I got my citizenship and so I always felt like I couldn't talk when people talked about politics because I didn't have a right to but now I do."

Dulin said registering makes her feel like she belongs.

Statewide, officials say twice of many people have registered to vote since 2014. Amy Simms, with the Comanche County Election Board, said they had more than 500 people register to vote for the first time last month.

"That's really pleasing,” Simms said. “We want people to be informed and get sample ballots and register to vote."

She said they've also had people coming in, wanting to change their party affiliation, but they aren't allowed to change it from April first through the end of August during even years.

"We hold it until September the first,” Simms said. “We hold it and then September first it automatically changes."

Although they can't change their party, Simms hopes people still cast their vote in June during the primary election. If someone wants to register to vote, all they need is a driver’s license or the last four numbers of their Social Security Number. People can register at the Comanche County Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow. They can also pick up a voter registration form at tag agencies or print it off online. It must be postmarked on Friday.

Dulin has a message for people about voting.

"If you're a citizen, you should vote. I've always told my kids that when they were old enough too and they all vote. So, I'm happy about that. I want to do it too because it's a good thing to do,” she said.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.