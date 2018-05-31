Man tests travel resources in Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man tests travel resources in Lawton

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A man who works with the homeless in Lawton is spent Thursday without a car to see what it's like to live in poverty.

"Just navigating through poverty is a full-time job," Family Promise Executive Director Jason Hall said. "I'm going to try to utilize our public transit system to make it to three places that a lot of my clients have to make it to while they're in the program and once they're out of the program."

He documented his day on Facebook live. Hall started the day just after 6:30 this morning to better his understanding of what people who don't have their own vehicle go through in order to make it to their appointments on time.

Even though Hall planned out his day ahead of time, it all didn't go as planned.

"So I made the buss at 6:39 but that bus doesn't get me to the blue transfer that I need on time to get on the blue counterclockwise bus to make it to my first appointment," Hall told Facebook. "So, we're going to put our feet on the street and make it to our first appointment at Lawton Community Health by eight o'clock."
After he went to Lawton Community Health Center, he went to DHS and the food bank.
Hall said the busses are reliable and on time, but he did get confused a couple times when trying to go from one bus to another to make his next appointment.
Family Promise is a homeless shelter network in Lawton that provides basic needs along with other needs families may have. 
"I've had very few clients that have had transportation,” he said. “So, while I'm working with these clients, trying to help them set goals, and work towards these goals, I really need to have a better understanding of what it's like for them to put in the work towards obtaining these goals."

Hall asks his clients to set goals, like getting a job, finding a place to live. They also have smaller goals within those like making a resume, going to a training program, and getting a housing application and filling it out. 

After spending the day going to different appointments, Hall said it's not as easy as he thought it was. He hopes it helps others to let them see what it's like to be in their shoes for a day.

"A lot of times we're not able to see out of our own privilege and understand what it's like for people without transportation to make it to all of these resources they really rely on just to be sustainable," he said.

Halls hopes to use this experience not only while helping people but also when writing grants for transportation.

