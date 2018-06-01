Duncan Fire Department holding "Fill the Boot" campaign - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan Fire Department holding "Fill the Boot" campaign

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
Connect
The Duncan Fire Department is holding its annual MDA Fill the Boot campaign. (Source KSWO) The Duncan Fire Department is holding its annual MDA Fill the Boot campaign. (Source KSWO)
DUNCAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

If you're driving through Duncan on Saturday, you'll notice some firefighters sporting bright yellow vests, raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The Fill the Boot Campaign with the Duncan Fire Department kicked off Friday morning at nine at the intersection of Highway 81 and Elder Avenue.

The campaign is in its 60th year to support MDA's mission of funding research of cures and treatment with those suffering from Muscular Dystrophy.

Last year, the Duncan Fire Department raised around $12,000 during the Fill the Boot Campaign.

Firefighters will be posted at the same place on Saturday from 9 to 2.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:51:12 GMT
    (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

  • First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:48:00 GMT
    Source KSWOSource KSWO

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

  • DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:00:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:03:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly