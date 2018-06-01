Duncan Fire Department holding "Fill the Boot" campaign

The Duncan Fire Department is holding its annual MDA Fill the Boot campaign. (Source KSWO)

If you're driving through Duncan on Saturday, you'll notice some firefighters sporting bright yellow vests, raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The Fill the Boot Campaign with the Duncan Fire Department kicked off Friday morning at nine at the intersection of Highway 81 and Elder Avenue.

The campaign is in its 60th year to support MDA's mission of funding research of cures and treatment with those suffering from Muscular Dystrophy.

Last year, the Duncan Fire Department raised around $12,000 during the Fill the Boot Campaign.

Firefighters will be posted at the same place on Saturday from 9 to 2.

