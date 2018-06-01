Lawton elementary school playground vandalized

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawson Public School officials are warning the community about the dangers of using school playgrounds improperly after one local elementary school's playground was vandalized.

"We have broken glass on the playground,” said David Hornbeck, Lawton Public Schools Chief of Police. “And if kids come here and we're not aware that that's there, someone can end up getting hurt just from the broken glass and we don't want anyone to be hurt."



Chief of Police David Hornbeck said most of the playgrounds in the district are open to the community after school hours.



He said the issue they face is when people utilize the equipment for more than just kid-friendly fun.



"We don't consider that fun,” he said. “It is a criminal act when you violate school property when you damage to school property."



Hornbeck said the damage at Learning Tree Academy happened Thursday night.



He said the school district is spending a large amount of money to replace playground equipment for elementary schools this school year...which makes the incident more troubling.



"So, it's really heartbreaking to us to see someone come in and destroy equipment that we have fought hard to get money to purchase and be able to afford to have for our children to play on,” he said.



Hornbeck said their number one priority is the safety of students and also providing a place for them to exercise and have fun.



"I just want to remind the public if you see someone out of place other than kids just having normal fun and playing on our playgrounds please contact the Lawton police department or call in let us know,” he said.

LPS police are investigating the vandalism at Learning Tree Academy. As of now, they do not have any identified suspects.



If you have any information you are encouraged to contact them directly or call Crime Stoppers at 355- INFO.

