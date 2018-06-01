Lawton elementary school playground vandalized - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton elementary school playground vandalized

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawson Public School officials are warning the community about the dangers of using school playgrounds improperly after one local elementary school's playground was vandalized.

"We have broken glass on the playground,” said David Hornbeck, Lawton Public Schools Chief of Police. “And if kids come here and we're not aware that that's there, someone can end up getting hurt just from the broken glass and we don't want anyone to be hurt."

Chief of Police David Hornbeck said most of the playgrounds in the district are open to the community after school hours.

He said the issue they face is when people utilize the equipment for more than just kid-friendly fun.

"We don't consider that fun,” he said. “It is a criminal act when you violate school property when you damage to school property."

Hornbeck said the damage at Learning Tree Academy happened Thursday night.

He said the school district is spending a large amount of money to replace playground equipment for elementary schools this school year...which makes the incident more troubling.

"So, it's really heartbreaking to us to see someone come in and destroy equipment that we have fought hard to get money to purchase and be able to afford to have for our children to play on,” he said.

Hornbeck said their number one priority is the safety of students and also providing a place for them to exercise and have fun.

"I just want to remind the public if you see someone out of place other than kids just having normal fun and playing on our playgrounds please contact the Lawton police department or call in let us know,” he said.

LPS police are investigating the vandalism at Learning Tree Academy. As of now, they do not have any identified suspects.

If you have any information you are encouraged to contact them directly or call Crime Stoppers at 355- INFO.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:51:12 GMT
    (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

  • First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:48:00 GMT
    Source KSWOSource KSWO

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

  • DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:00:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:03:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly