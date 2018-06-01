Thousands cool off at Lawton splash pad since summer opening

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - We reached 100-degrees for the first time this year on Friday, and some people went to the City of Lawton's aquatic areas to try and cool off.

Kids filled the park at Elmer Thomas Park on Friday to have fun in the summer-like weather, without getting too hot.

The splash pad opened less than a year ago, and in the first 39 days of it being open, they had 40-thousand people come out. In the first two days of it being open this year, they averaged more than 1000 kids and their families going to the splash park.

Ward 2 City Councilman, Keith Jackson was one of the council members who helped get the park because he knew it would be a big hit.

"It's that old saying here in Lawton that there's nothing to do,” Jackson said. “Well, baloney. There is a lot to do in town and this is for the whole family. This is for the kids mainly, and with this being out here it's really just a good thing. We get the kids out here and a nice number of them and so we've got a good thing going."

Jennie Brisby agrees with Jackson. She took her six kids and some of their friends out. This is their second time going since it opened on Wednesday. They say it's not all about having fun in the sun.

"We get to get out of the house and do a lot of stuff with our family,” one of her kids said.

She said she the park was well thought out and she wouldn't change anything about it, but one kid disagreed.

"Put a little more water over there."

Councilman Jackson said right now he doesn't foresee them adding to this park, but that doesn't mean we won't see anymore in the city.

"I think we're going to try to add more in town, but it takes so much money to do it and we're either going to have to have a rich uncle or somebody else is going to have to help the city to put this thing together,” Jackson said.

The splash at Elmer Thomas Park is open Tuesday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

