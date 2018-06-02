Open Streets encourages Lawton families to explore the city - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Open Streets encourages Lawton families to explore the city

By Zayna Haliburton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Downtown Lawton streets closed off for the Open Streets event on Saturday. (Source KSWO) Downtown Lawton streets closed off for the Open Streets event on Saturday. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A public street in downtown Lawton was turned into a temporary playground on Saturday. This was all in part of Open Streets hosting their seventh bi-annual event.

Open Streets is a fun, interactive way to get the community together all while learning about what Lawton has to offer.

City of Lawton Community Relations Director Tiffany Vrska says it is a good feeling to be apart of putting something like this together. 

"As soon as one event is done we go right to work planning the next one so its a lot of hard work that goes into this, but its very rewarding because we know that the community is benefiting from it," Vrska said. "The community really enjoys it, and we're just happy to be out here to be able to offer something like this to Lawton-Fort Sill"

Many different businesses and organizations were out in support of Open Streets all offering something different for everyone to do. Graphic Designer and Community Relations Specialist at City National Bank Carey Monroe says this is a great way to learn about what all you can do in Lawton. 

"Lawton is really kind of creating a hub here for families," Monroe said. "You can go to the mall here, play in the indoor play place, go down to the museum and hit the children's museum and stuff upstairs or go to the splash park. There's a whole lot of options when you come out. Get some lunch and see what Open Streets has to offer you can stick around downtown and find things to do."

Vrska said she is very appreciative of everyone who took the time to come out and be a part of this event.

If you were not able to make it out to Saturday's Open Streets, you can come to their next event on September 22nd. 

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:52:20 GMT
    (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

  • First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:48:00 GMT
    Source KSWOSource KSWO

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

  • DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:00:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:03:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly