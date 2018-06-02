Open Streets encourages Lawton families to explore the city

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A public street in downtown Lawton was turned into a temporary playground on Saturday. This was all in part of Open Streets hosting their seventh bi-annual event.

Open Streets is a fun, interactive way to get the community together all while learning about what Lawton has to offer.

City of Lawton Community Relations Director Tiffany Vrska says it is a good feeling to be apart of putting something like this together.

"As soon as one event is done we go right to work planning the next one so its a lot of hard work that goes into this, but its very rewarding because we know that the community is benefiting from it," Vrska said. "The community really enjoys it, and we're just happy to be out here to be able to offer something like this to Lawton-Fort Sill"

Many different businesses and organizations were out in support of Open Streets all offering something different for everyone to do. Graphic Designer and Community Relations Specialist at City National Bank Carey Monroe says this is a great way to learn about what all you can do in Lawton.

"Lawton is really kind of creating a hub here for families," Monroe said. "You can go to the mall here, play in the indoor play place, go down to the museum and hit the children's museum and stuff upstairs or go to the splash park. There's a whole lot of options when you come out. Get some lunch and see what Open Streets has to offer you can stick around downtown and find things to do."

Vrska said she is very appreciative of everyone who took the time to come out and be a part of this event.

If you were not able to make it out to Saturday's Open Streets, you can come to their next event on September 22nd.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.