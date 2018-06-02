Local clinic holds fundraiser for patient medication

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local volunteer clinic held a garage sale on Saturday to raise money to purchase medication for patients. Hearts that Care Volunteer Clinic provides care to those without insurance and who are below the poverty level. The organization sold numerous items including clothing, toys, and art at a low cost.

Volunteer Mary Bradley said they are dedicated to doing what it takes to help those in need.

"It's important for those people in our community who cannot afford healthcare and have no other alternative,” she said. “If this clinic was not here, much of our community would go without healthcare and the medication that they need."

Bradley said they reached their goal by raising two thousand dollars but are hoping to raise more. If you'd like to donate you can contact the clinic directly or on Facebook.

