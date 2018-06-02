City of Walters hosts first Cotton County Heritage Festival - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

City of Walters hosts first Cotton County Heritage Festival

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

WALTERS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Walters is hosted their first Cotton County Heritage Festival on Saturday. The festival features over 20 vendors including a blacksmith, art displays, and historic exhibits. There's also fun activities for the kids.

Event Coordinator Stephen Ford said they plan to hold the festival every year.

"To bring the community members together in a family-friendly atmosphere where they can learn more about how we used to live many years ago,” he said.

People also participated in a run to raise money for Austin Benefiel, a boy who was in a car wreck that killed his mom two days before Christmas.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:52:20 GMT
    (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

  • First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:48:00 GMT
    Source KSWOSource KSWO

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

  • DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:00:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:03:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly