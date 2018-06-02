City of Walters hosts first Cotton County Heritage Festival

WALTERS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Walters is hosted their first Cotton County Heritage Festival on Saturday. The festival features over 20 vendors including a blacksmith, art displays, and historic exhibits. There's also fun activities for the kids.

Event Coordinator Stephen Ford said they plan to hold the festival every year.

"To bring the community members together in a family-friendly atmosphere where they can learn more about how we used to live many years ago,” he said.

People also participated in a run to raise money for Austin Benefiel, a boy who was in a car wreck that killed his mom two days before Christmas.

