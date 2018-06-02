Author inspires young adults to follow their dreams in new book - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Author inspires young adults to follow their dreams in new book

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Teens were inspired to follow their dreams at an event called "Ready to Soar: Celebrating You." It was put on by author Una Williams of "Predestined to Soar" a book encouraging young adults to discover and fulfill their dream.

"This is the day we are celebrating our teenagers and young adults,” said Williams. “They deserve it."

Williams book is interactive based around love and values for young adults.

At the event, guest speakers like Lawton mayor Fred Fitch supported Williams idea to empower the youth.

"To help them so they can soar, and they can be very productive in any successful thing that they pursue,” said Williams.

Williams said young people inspired her to write the book for them. Her hope was that they left the event today ready to conquer the world.

"To just let them know how much we care, that they are valued, that they are predestined to soar and that they are wonderfully and fearfully made,” she said.

If you were unable to make it to the event but would like a copy of Williams book it can be purchased on Amazon or you can contact her directly at predestined2soar@gmail.com

