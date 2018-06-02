Cops and Bobbers builds relationship between officers, community - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cops and Bobbers builds relationship between officers, community

By Sharicka Brackens, Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Several families enjoyed a day of fishing as part of the Cops and Bobbers event in Stephens County. The event was held at Lake Humphreys and included a fishing tournament. Trophies were given for the smallest catch, the largest catch and for the most fish. The first 18 children to register also received free fishing poles. Afterwards participants were treated to free hot dogs and drinks.

Cops and Bobbers is a joint effort between Duncan police, the Stephens county sheriffs office and Oklahoma highway patrol.  It aims to build positive relationships between law enforcement and the youth.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:52:20 GMT
    (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

  • First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:48:00 GMT
    Source KSWOSource KSWO

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

  • DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:00:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:03:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly