Cops and Bobbers builds relationship between officers, community

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Several families enjoyed a day of fishing as part of the Cops and Bobbers event in Stephens County. The event was held at Lake Humphreys and included a fishing tournament. Trophies were given for the smallest catch, the largest catch and for the most fish. The first 18 children to register also received free fishing poles. Afterwards participants were treated to free hot dogs and drinks.

Cops and Bobbers is a joint effort between Duncan police, the Stephens county sheriffs office and Oklahoma highway patrol. It aims to build positive relationships between law enforcement and the youth.

