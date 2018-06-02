Rescue near dam at Lake Jed Johnson - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rescue near dam at Lake Jed Johnson

(Source Katy Hawkins) (Source Katy Hawkins)

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, OK (KSWO) - A quick rescue out on Lake Jed Johnson in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge on Saturday. 7NEWS viewer Katy Hawkins sent us photos of the rescue. Comanche County officials tell us two women were kayaking and got a little too close to the dam. The lake was choppy, which made being so close to the edge very dangerous. One got caught on a cable that stretches across the dam, and a witness told us that a man ran down to the scene to help the women.

Medicine Park and Cache fire departments along with refuge officials came out quickly to get the women out of danger.

Officials say it's quite a drop at 200 feet down the dam spillway.

