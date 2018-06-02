Women of the Year honored at Lawton City Hall

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Women who give back to the communities in Comanche County in a big way were recognized on Saturday night at Lawton City Hall. This is the annual Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women's banquet. They honor their the four winners, and give away $500 scholarships to six hardworking highschoolers on their way to college.

The women are nominated by someone in the community, and chosen by the committee, who do not know their names during the process.

One of the winners, Kimberly Jones, says she is excited that hard work is recognized.

"It is really important, not only for me, I'm sure for the other women because for the Mayor and his committee to recognize the work that we do in the community, it speaks volumes," Jones said. "So we're just happy that there are people recognizing and identifying the work that we do in the community."

The winners were Jones, and Adriene Davis, Christina Woodson and Jennifer Ellis.

