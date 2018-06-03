SWOK woman celebrates turning 100 years old - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

SWOK woman celebrates turning 100 years old

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- Family and friends celebrated a Southwest Oklahoma woman's 100 birthday on Sunday.

"Here I was just a little child, now I am old,” said Bertha Frick.

Bertha Frick turns 100 years old on June 6. On Sunday, her family and friends threw her an early birthday party to celebrate her accomplishments over the years.

"My mom was a hard worker all her life,” said Dwight Frick, Bertha's son. “She raised watermelons, and antelopes and owned a filling station and fruit stand. She ran one for 40 years, then she owned a dry cleaner in Marlow."

Dwight said they've been planning the party for a month. His hope was that she felt the love and will continue to feel it for years to come.

"Make it to a 100 years old, not many people are fortunate to get there,” said Dwight. “So, yea it's really been a good day for everybody."

"It's been a great day and I am thankful to have the people here today,” said Bertha.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:52:20 GMT
    (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

  • First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:48:00 GMT
    Source KSWOSource KSWO

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

  • DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:00:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:03:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly