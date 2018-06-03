Lawton mentor group to kick off this summer - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton mentor group to kick off this summer

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A local mentor group is kicking off in Lawton this summer. The group is called "B.A.D" which is short for Building Another Destination. Their goal is to provide mentorship for kids to help them learn about education and finances for their future. 

Co-Founder Morgan Thompson said they started the group with hopes to fill a wedge in the community and build up the youth.

"We want them to feel empowered. We want them to learn. We want them to be able to have somebody to talk to,” she said. “So, that's basically the point of the whole group."

The mentoring group is open for kids ages 10 to 17 years old. Their first meeting will be held next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lawton Salvation Army and is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can follow their Facebook page.

