Chase ends in death of Chickasha double homicide suspect - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Chase ends in death of Chickasha double homicide suspect

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Chickasha man was shot and killed at the end of a police chase north of Chickasha early Sunday morning. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has identified the man as 32-year-old Julio Eduardo Hernandez Mata. He was seen leaving the scene of a homicide in Chickasha.

Chickasha Police were called out to a home where a possible shooting happened. When they got there, they saw Mata leaving in a pick up. Chickasha Police, Grady County Sheriff's deputies, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol followed Mata through the city and up Highway 81 past Pocasset. That's where a trooper bumped the pick up, and it crashed. In a press release, OSBI says the driver refused to follow commands and show his hands. They say the reason for the agencies opening fire is that they felt threatened. Mata was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims inside the Chickasha home were identified as 31-year-old Rebecca Mae Ancheta Hernandez Mata, who was married to Gonzalez. The second victim is 31-year-old Juan Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez from Bethany. Two children, ages 4 and 11, were found unharmed.

OSBI is investigating both the officer-involved shooting and the double homicide.

