Three charged with Child Neglect in Stephens County

Savannah Alldredge is the step-mother of the two children who lived in the home. (Source SCSO)

Donavan Kuhr was living at the home with the children and their parents when he was arrested. (Source SCSO)

Three Stephens County residents were charged with Child Neglect after drugs were found in a home they were sharing with two children. (Source SCSO)

Three people were arrested in Stephens County and charged with Child Neglect and drug charges after a search of a home in Hastings last week.

According to court documents, Jacob and Savannah Alldredge, as well as Donavan Kuhr, were taken into custody on May 31 after authorities went to their home to assist Department of Human Services personnel do a welfare check.

A police report says that when police showed up at the home, Kuhr answered the door and initially said the kids and their parents, Jacob and Savannah, did not live at the home. The kids were then seen looking out the window by police and DHS officials. Kuhr then admitted the four lived at the home but Jacob and Savannah were not home at the time. The couple arrived a short time later.

Authorities say there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the home and they witnessed other paraphernalia which led police to obtain a search warrant. After obtaining the warrant they located marijuana along with other paraphernalia including digital scales and pipes.

The children were placed in the custody of their biological mother who was called by DHS officials.

The three suspects, the Alldredges and Kuhr, were taken into custody after the search. All are charged with two charges of Child Neglect and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kuhr and Jacob Alldredge are being held on a $100,000 bond. Savannah Alldredge is being held on $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.