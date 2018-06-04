Southwest Oklahoma Procurement Outreach helping connect local businesses with government

Tuesday the Great Plains Technology Center will host an event aimed at connecting local businesses with the government.



The Southwest Oklahoma Procurement Outreach event will last through Wednesday June 6.It goes from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.



The Oklahoma Bid Assistance Network will be there to provide marketing and technical assistance to businesses interesting in selling products and services to federal, state, local and tribal governments.



The bid assistance coordinator with OBAN says the event is a good way to help all local entrepreneurs.

