Former Harrah elementary school principal charged with Child Abuse

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
Douglas Parker
Harrah, OK (RNN) -

A former elementary school principal in Harrah is now charged with child abuse, accused of assaulting a 6-year-old girl in March.


Douglas Parker was the principal at Virginia Smith Elementary School in Harrah. According to court documents, he's accused of grabbing the 6-year-old and attempting to place her against a door with her toes and nose touching the door. Witnesses told police that Parker held her against the door using his hands, legs and feet. Parker is also accused of wrapping his hands around the students neck and chin.

According to court documents, the child had been brought to his office for misbehaving.

Harrah Public Schools says Parker is no longer with the district.
 

