One victim reportedly shot in north Lawton

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Lawton police are investigating after a victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of NW Baldwin. (Source KSWO) Lawton police are investigating after a victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of NW Baldwin. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Emergency crews were on the scene around 4:30 Monday afternoon after reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound.

Responders were dispatched to the 1800 block of Baldwin where the victim was located.

One patient was transported to the hospital "emergency status" according to radio traffic. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Our crew on scene says crime scene tape has been put up around the area.

Radio traffic indicated one person had been detained at the scene but was later released. Police are still looking for the suspect in the shooting.

You can count on us to keep you updated on this developing story.

