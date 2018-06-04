Jury selection begins in trial of William Givens

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of William Givens.

Givens is accused in a 2016 shooting of a GEO prison guard.

According to court documents, Givens ordered the gunman, Michael Ishman, to open fire on the guard because he was incarcerated at the time.

Givens is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, shooting with intent to kill and conspiracy to bring contraband into a prison.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.