Two Duncan teachers hoping to win grant for their classrooms

Two Duncan teachers are in the running in a nationwide contest for thousands of dollars in grant money.

Cashe Turner and Jessica Armsworthy of Empire Elementary School are taking part in the Farmers Insurance "Thank America's Teachers" contest. Turner, Armsworthy and countless teachers from across the U.S. are hoping to win a $2,500 grant for their classrooms, and have sent in proposals detailing their educational vision.



Turner is hoping to purchase new books for her students to read, as well as Mystery Science lessons to better engage the classroom. Meanwhile, Armsworthy says she plans to buy novels for her classes to read together, supplying them with interactive journals to instill a love of reading in her students.



If you'd like to help these teachers out, you can vote for their proposals at this website: http://www.farmers.com/thank-americas-teachers/vote-for-a-teacher/vote-for-a-proposal-form/



You can vote every day throughout June for as many proposals as you want, but you can only vote for the same proposal once a day.



