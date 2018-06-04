One year later: police are still searching for shooter

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A gunman still on the loose nearly one year after a former Cameron University student was gunned down at the College Apartments off H Avenue. Abidemi Farotade was shot twice and died at a Lawton hospital a year ago Thursday.

Mary Seiger got to know Farotade through Friendship Family. She and her husband help Cameron students who aren't from the United States. They take them to the grocery store, out to eat, help them better understand our culture, and get to know them. She said he was like a son to her.

"It felt like you lost your own kid,” she said. “It was really hard."

The Seigers would take multiple students to Wednesday night dinner with them. She said the night Farotade died, he had gone to church, like any other Wednesday. He left and said he'd be back.

"We went on into Bible study and I received a phone call from one of my other boys telling me about the shooting," he said.

Farotade attended Cameron for pre-engineering. He wanted to become a U.S. citizen and join the military. She said he wanted to better himself and his family back home.

Telling his family what had happened wasn't easy.

"That was really hard too, to break the news the family back home,” Seiger said. “Knowing that they sent a son over here to better their lives and then to have it lost at such a young age."

His body was taken back to Nigeria after people donated thousands for his family.

Seiger hopes that the killer is caught and the case closed soon.

"Knowing that they can't put it all together yet is kinda disturbing, you know. We all want to see it come to an end and see justice," she said.

After his death, the Seigers, along with many others who donated, started a scholarship in Farotade's name. They just recently met their goal of $10,000 and will start giving money to a student from Nigeria next semester.

"I get goose bumps to think that people care that much that they will step forward and give that kind of money," she said.

They'd like to continue to grow the scholarship and give more money to students each semester. If you'd like to donate, you can do so through the Cameron University Foundation.

