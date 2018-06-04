Muslim who converted to Christianity speaks at Lawton First Asse - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Muslim who converted to Christianity speaks at Lawton First Assembly of God

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Muslim converted Christian spoke Monday evening at Lawton First Assembly of God about how Jesus changed his life. 
Over the past two nights, Chistopher Alam spoke on miracles in his life that led him to where he is now, starting with how he became a Christian.

Alam says he went to war when he was 17 and it left him feeling suicidal and when a missionary introduced him to Christianity, he found a new, fulfilling purpose in life.

But while his conversion changed his life, Alam says his family didn't take his the change well, "Me becoming a Christian was like a slap on the face of my family. It was like a blot on their honor and they tried to kill me. They wanted to kill me which is normal in Muslim countries is a Muslim converts to Christ."


Alam says he escaped to Sweden after spending a year in prison and spent 20 years there before coming to America, where he's spent his time spreading the Good News.

If you'd like to hear his story, he'll be speaking again at First Assembly of God Tuesday June 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 RNN. All rights reserved

