Duncan Public Schools opens summer feeding site

A summer feeding site has been opened at Woodrow Wilson Elementary. (Source KSWO)

Duncan Public Schools has opened their summer feeding location from now until August 8.

Free lunch will be provided daily for all children aged 18 and under in the Duncan area.

The feeding site is located at the Woodrow Wilson Elementary cafeteria at 700 East Chestnut. Lunch is served Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information call 580-252-2492.

