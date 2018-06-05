Duncan Public Schools opens summer feeding site - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan Public Schools opens summer feeding site

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
A summer feeding site has been opened at Woodrow Wilson Elementary. (Source KSWO) A summer feeding site has been opened at Woodrow Wilson Elementary. (Source KSWO)
(Source Google Maps) (Source Google Maps)
DUNCAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Duncan Public Schools has opened their summer feeding location from now until August 8.

Free lunch will be provided daily for all children aged 18 and under in the Duncan area.

The feeding site is located at the Woodrow Wilson Elementary cafeteria at 700 East Chestnut. Lunch is served Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information call 580-252-2492.

