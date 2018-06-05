Altus Public Schools opens summer feeding site - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus Public Schools opens summer feeding site

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
ALTUS, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Altus Public Schools has opened their summer feeding location from now until June 28.

Free breakfast will be provided daily for all children aged 18 and under in the Altus area.

The feeding site is located at the Altus Intermediate School at 1221 North Howse Street. Breakfast is served Monday-Friday from 7:50 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
They will also be serving snacks from 10:00 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.

For more information call 580-481-3092.

