Lawton woman facing Child Neglect charge

A Lawton woman is facing a Child Neglect charge after leaving her infant child alone in an apartment.

Police say on June 1 they had to force their way into 31-year-old Kimberly Prout's apartment on reports that she was attempting to let her child suffocate.

They say they found the baby face down between two pillows and under a blanket in Prout's room. The baby was in good health, but alone in the apartment, and Prout was arrested when she got home about 3 hours later.

Prout is expected to appear in court next month and could face life in prison if convicted.



