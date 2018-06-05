Summer meal sites opening up across SWOK - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Summer meal sites opening up across SWOK

Kids pick up their meals at schools sites during the summer months in Lawton. (Source KSWO) Kids pick up their meals at schools sites during the summer months in Lawton. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Summer feeding programs in Southwest Oklahoma are opening up this week with Lawton expanding their site locations to serve more kids. Six schools serve meals from their cafeterias and at over 20 spots around Lawton kids can pick up a sack lunch. All this organized by Lawton Public Schools and funded by the USDA so kids have a good meal all year round.

LAWTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS FEEDING SITES

LPS General Manager of Child Nutrition Steve Dyer spent the lunch hour delivering the sack lunches to different locations around Lawton, where ever the kids are at.

"The YMCA, the boys and girls club and numerous other churches and parks. We go up to the Kids Zone, and Liberty Lake," Dyer said.

That way if they can't make it to the six schools where lunches are served every weekday, the meals come to the kids.

Like near the splash pad at Elmer Thomas Park.

ALTUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS FEEDING SITES

"This year we have really increased the number of sites that we've served last year," Dyer said. "I think we only had about 17 or 18 sites, and as I said we are up to 25 this year."

The meals are for everyone 18 years or younger, and you don't have to go to Lawton schools.

"No ID is required, there is no applications to fill out. There is no nothing for you to sign," Dyer said.

DUNCAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS FEEDING SITES

For some kids, this is the only good meal they get during summer days. Dyer and his team recognize that and work hard to reach the kids.

"A large number of our kids are on a free and reduced meal program," Dyer said. "So they have struggles in finding a foods at home. This is a way for us to provide still fresh fruits and vegetables and whole grain breads, meats and cheeses and milk to help make it a good and nutritious meal for them for that day."

Be sure to check the Lawton Public Schools website for the full list of locations and times of the meal sites. You can check the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma website for locations all over the state.

