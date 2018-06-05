Signups underway for Cameron Summer Skills Softball camps - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Signups underway for Cameron Summer Skills Softball camps

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Signups are underway for the Cameron University Summer Skills Softball camps.


There will be two camps offered: one for students from 8th grade to high school seniors and one for 3rd to 7th grade students. The camps will be held on June 11th and 12th at the McMahon Field and Athletics Center.


For more information, email Head Coach Dennis Furr at dfurr@cameron.edu

