Battle of the Wichitas wrestling tournament this weekend

ELGIN, OK (KSWO) - Officials in Elgin are putting together a brand new kind of tournament— and it's expected to bring fun for the whole family this weekend.



The "Battle of the Wichitas" tournament will start at 7 p.m. on June 9 at the Elgin High School baseball fields.



The outdoor event will showcase wrestling skills from all age groups, with competitions ranging from kids age 3 to the "old timers" tournament.



In addition to the athletic display, attendees will also be treated to delicious barbeque and refreshing snow cones.



It’s an event that Elgin High School head wrestling coach Cody Rowell was excited to offer for the community.

"We've seen some other tournaments around the state, and we're kind of modeling after it,” he said. “It's just a good way to get people involved in wrestling, especially in the summertime, and just adds kind of a new atmosphere to it."



And the tournament will be wide-reaching – officials saying there will be entrants from other states like Utah, Kansas and Tennessee.



Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved