John Hammersmith - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

John Hammersmith

John grew up in Greensburg, Indiana and attended college at Valparaiso University. He majored in Meteorology and minored in Digital Media while also being a manager for the Valparaiso baseball team.

His forecasting career started his freshman year of college as a member of Valparaiso University Television Station (VUTV). He also had an internship for a summer in Anchorage, Alaska at KTUU working under chief meteorologist Jackie Purcell. The summer after my junior year he worked as an intern at my hometown news station, WISH-TV channel 8, in Indianapolis.

His passion for meteorology began as a kid when he helped his uncle and cousins on the farm. He always loved watching the severe storms roll across southeastern Indiana.

A few of his hobbies and passions include; storm chasing in the summer, hiking, fishing, hunting and riding ATVs. He is also a very active person and enjoy playing basketball, football, baseball and working out.

