John Hammersmith

John grew up in Greensburg, Indiana and attended college at Valparaiso University. He majored in Meteorology and minored in Digital Media while also being a manager for the Valparaiso baseball team.

His forecasting career started his freshman year of college as a member of Valparaiso University Television Station (VUTV). He also had an internship for a summer in Anchorage, Alaska at KTUU working under chief meteorologist Jackie Purcell. The summer after my junior year he worked as an intern at my hometown news station, WISH-TV channel 8, in Indianapolis.

His passion for meteorology began as a kid when he helped his uncle and cousins on the farm. He always loved watching the severe storms roll across southeastern Indiana.

A few of his hobbies and passions include; storm chasing in the summer, hiking, fishing, hunting and riding ATVs. He is also a very active person and enjoy playing basketball, football, baseball and working out.