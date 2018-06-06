UPDATE: Police release more information on Monday's shooting in - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Police release more information on Monday's shooting in north Lawton

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
Connect
Lawton police are investigating after a victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of NW Baldwin. (Source KSWO) Lawton police are investigating after a victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of NW Baldwin. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

New information has been released in a shooting that happened on Monday at 18th & Baldwin. 

According to a report from Lawton police, the victim of the shooting said he got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg, before leaving the scene on a bicycle. 

Responding police officers rendered aid to the victim on scene before he was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Lawton police told us Monday that they did stop a man matching the suspect's description, but he was later released.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO. You could earn a cash reward and can remain anonymous.

You can count on us to keep you updated on this story.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    New Mars discoveries advance case for possible life

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:14:17 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:52:20 GMT
    (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.
    New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

  • First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms this evening into tonight

    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:48:00 GMT
    Source KSWOSource KSWO

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

    Storms possible into tonight; very hot through this weekend

  • DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    DOJ offers new briefing as lawmakers dispute Trump spy claim

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-07 12:00:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 7 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:03:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says th...
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    DOJ offers new briefing as Republican lawmakers dispute Trump's claim that there was a "spy" in his campaign.
    •   
Powered by Frankly