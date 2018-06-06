UPDATE: Police release more information on Monday's shooting in north Lawton

Lawton police are investigating after a victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of NW Baldwin. (Source KSWO)

New information has been released in a shooting that happened on Monday at 18th & Baldwin.

According to a report from Lawton police, the victim of the shooting said he got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg, before leaving the scene on a bicycle.

Responding police officers rendered aid to the victim on scene before he was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Lawton police told us Monday that they did stop a man matching the suspect's description, but he was later released.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO. You could earn a cash reward and can remain anonymous.

