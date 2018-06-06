Lawton girl experiences being included in Boy Scout activities

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Over 100 Cub Scouts are learning new skills this week at the annual Black Beaver District Cub Scout Day Camp. However, this is the first-year girls get to participate in shooting sports and advance and earn rank.

Last year the Boy Scouts of America announced that girls can join its Cub Scouts program starting this year to meet the needs of today's families.

"I feel really awesome about being the first girl,” said Molly McCrae, Bear Cub Scout.



Molly and her three brothers have participated in the week-long day camp at Elmer Thomas Park for three years.



On Thursday, cubs got the opportunity to learn new skills while participating in several fun activities. However, this time was different for Molly.



"I learned about archery, crafts, guns, and skills,” said Molly.



She said being able to now shoot next to her brothers was a moment she'll always remember.



"It was pretty awesome because I mostly never get to do it boy and arrows and guns,” said Molly.



Which is what the day camp director said makes this year unique---including everyone both boys and girls in all activities.



"I mean we've been including youth with special needs for years,” said Kristina Keller. “So, now to be able to include the girls too, just makes it that much more special and that much more important."



As for Molly's mom, Andrea McCrae said she's thankful to have Molly participate with her brothers and her Dad who is also a Den leader.



She said she has no doubt in her mind Molly will be able to continue learning the new skills at the same pace as her brothers.



"It's a good learning experience and there's really not any activities that the boys do that the girls can't accomplish and do,” said Andrea.



"You can come out here and do it just like me,” said Molly.

BSA also plans to offer a program for older girls in 2019, that will enable them to earn the Eagle Scout rank.

If you would like more information on joining the day camp or program you can contact Brittany Fraser at 580-357-3633 or brittany.fraser@scouting.org.

