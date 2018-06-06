One injured in roll over crash in eastern Comanche County

A driver was sent to a hospital after a rollover crash Wednesday night in eastern Comanche County.

It happened a little before 9:00 p.m. on Highway 65 at Townley Road.



Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man driving an SUV went off the road for some reason and rolled it. The trooper working the crash says the driver was the only one in the SUV.



He was taken by ambulance to a Lawton hospital with unknown injuries.

