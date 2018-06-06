Duncan Public Schools propose different start time

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Duncan Public School students could start school at a different time this upcoming school year compared to the years past. The change, proposed by school officials, hasn't been voted on by the board yet.

Last year, elementary students start at 8:30 a.m., but if the proposal is passed, they'll start at 7:55 a.m., middle school would start at 8:25 a.m. instead of 7:50 a.m. and high school would start at 8:20 a.m., rather than 7:45 a.m.

Duncan Public Schools officials posted their recommendation to the district's Facebook page explaining the reason for the possible changes.

Duncan parents have mixed feelings about the proposal.

"I was like Lord, thank you," Rebecca Jordan said.

"It's kinda mind-blowing that they would do such change," Treasuree Holman said.

The school said other districts that have altered their start times have seen an improvement in attendance by high schoolers. It would also give them the opportunity to sleep in or come to school at "zero hour" to meet with teachers and coaches before the official start time.

DPS said the earlier start time would get rid of elementary aged kids waiting for classes to begin. They said some working parents drop off their elementary aged students up to 45 minutes before school starts.

Holman said when her daughter was in elementary school, she was more awake in the morning that her son in middle school so she's for the changed hours.

"A lot of kids in the morning time, they're still trying to get their composure, and if it starts a little later, then it should be fine for them to get it," Holman said.

One Duncan resident is worried about what time students would have to get on the bus. She said some are already getting on around 6:00 a.m., and if school started earlier she's worried it would move that time back even more.

Jordan agrees that the start time shouldn't change because she doesn't want to throw off her elementary, middle school and high school students schedules.

"I just hope they take everybody into consideration on what goes on," Jordan said.

Parents, teachers, and residents can fill out a survey letting the school know what they think about the possible changes. The Duncan Banner said they have until Monday. The school board will vote on the proposed changes June 19th at their next meeting.

