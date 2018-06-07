Firefighters battle house fire on 43rd street - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Firefighters battle house fire on 43rd street

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2300 block of NW 43rd Street early Thursday morning. The call came in around 2:45am and the fire was extinguished by 3am. No injuries occurred at the home as a result of the fire. Fire officials told us they do not believe this fire to be suspicious. However, a Fire Marshal is investigating to determine a cause of the fire.

