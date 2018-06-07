Ambulance collides with vehicle in Lawton

A Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance collided with another vehicle on Wednesday night. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A vehicle collision occurred Wednesday night around 10:30 P.M.on 67th Street and Lee Boulevard.

A Comanche County Memorial Hospital Ambulance collided with a red sedan. Both vehicles appeared to be going north bound.

The accident came over the scanner as "accident with injury".

No word yet on what those injuries were.

A Kirk's Ambulance was on scene to assist.

