UPDATE: Ambulance ran red light before Wednesday night crash

The Lawton Police Department has released an accident report after a Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance was involved in a crash on Wednesday night.

The wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 67th and Lee Blvd.

According to LPD, the driver of the ambulance was traveling west and ran a red light, hitting a car which was traveling north on 67th Street. The ambulance was not responding to an emergency at the time of the wreck There were no reported injuries in the crash.

The driver of the ambulance was cited for failure to obey a traffic signal.

