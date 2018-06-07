UPDATE: Ambulance ran red light before Wednesday night crash - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Ambulance ran red light before Wednesday night crash

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
A Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance collided with another vehicle on Wednesday night. (Source KSWO) A Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance collided with another vehicle on Wednesday night. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Lawton Police Department has released an accident report after a Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance was involved in a crash on Wednesday night.

The wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 67th and Lee Blvd.

According to LPD, the driver of the ambulance was traveling west and ran a red light, hitting a car which was traveling north on 67th Street. The ambulance was not responding to an emergency at the time of the wreck There were no reported injuries in the crash.

The driver of the ambulance was cited for failure to obey a traffic signal.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Michael Cohen hunts for new lawyers in FBI probe

    Michael Cohen hunts for new lawyers in FBI probe

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:07:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:11 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:11:37 GMT
    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings. (Source: Seth Wenig/AP)

    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings.

    Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings.

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:09:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

  • A look at N. Korea's human rights abuses Trump played down

    A look at N. Korea's human rights abuses Trump played down

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:06:59 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:09 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:09:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. President Donald Trump had previously condemned the cruelty of North Korea’s g...(AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. President Donald Trump had previously condemned the cruelty of North Korea’s g...

    It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.

    It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.

    •   
Powered by Frankly