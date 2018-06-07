Minor injuries reported after Lawton crash

Malfunctioning traffic lights may have been the cause of a minor accident on Thursday morning in west Lawton.

Police said the traffic lights were out at the intersection of Homestead and Cache Road around 11 a.m. when the accident happened.

They said a black Cadillac was traveling west on Cache Road when it went to turn south onto Homestead. A white Range Rover attempted to go through the intersection at the same time and the two vehicles collided.

There were no major injuries and everyone involved was treated and released at the scene.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.