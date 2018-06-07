OHP warns teen drivers to be safe on road over the summer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Highway Patrol is warning teen drivers to be safe on the road. Authorities say between Memorial Day and Labor Day which they call "The 100 Deadliest Days," are some of the most dangerous driving days of the year.

"Young drivers are not as experienced as older ones so, they tend to try and be a little more comfortable behind the wheel then they should be,” said Jacob Dickinson, Trooper.

Dickinson said as school lets out for summer teen traffic safety becomes one of their concerns. Research shows that young drivers are at greater risk and have higher crash rates than older drivers.

“From 2016 188 people have died from a crash and one involving a motorcycle with a BAC of .08 to .28,” said Dickinson.



Dickinson said along with underage drinking and driving, texting behind the wheel, speeding, and driving at night also contribute to those crashes.

In 2016, 1,050 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver with an average of 10 people per day.



Dickinson said, unfortunately, the worst could happen for drivers that decide to take those chances.



"You could get in a fatality collision and that's losing your family,” he said.



Dickinson said his hope is that this year will be different. He sends a message to those teens driving this summer.



"Don't drink and drive,” said Dickinson. “Wear your seat belt and pay attention to the roadway. To everything that's going on around you while you are in the vehicle driving."

