LPD still looking for suspect in 2017 shooting

By Andrew Brasier, Digital Producer
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Authorities are still looking for a shooter one year after a former Cameron University student was gunned down at the College Apartments off H Avenue.


Abidemi Farotade was shot twice and died at a Lawton hospital June 7, 2017

He wanted to become a U.S. citizen and join the military. His body was taken back to his birthplace in Nigeria. And since his death, a Cameron scholarship was started in his name.  


There is still an active arrest warrant for Tiquesha Swearengin. She is charged with accessory to 1st-degree murder.


If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO. You could earn a cash reward and can remain anonymous.

