LPD still looking for suspect in 2017 shooting

Authorities are still looking for a shooter one year after a former Cameron University student was gunned down at the College Apartments off H Avenue.



Abidemi Farotade was shot twice and died at a Lawton hospital June 7, 2017

.

He wanted to become a U.S. citizen and join the military. His body was taken back to his birthplace in Nigeria. And since his death, a Cameron scholarship was started in his name.



There is still an active arrest warrant for Tiquesha Swearengin. She is charged with accessory to 1st-degree murder.



If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO. You could earn a cash reward and can remain anonymous.



Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.