The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts annual celebration

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is set to host an annual celebration June 29.



It will include an awards ceremony and afterward there will be a community concert featuring the Yellow Rose Dinner Theater performing "Motown Magic."



"We just wanted to do something special with this event, be more inclusive, include the community, really have an exciting, fun event to showcase the Apache casino and another organization." said Jennifer Ellis, event chairperson.



The Chamber of Commerce's celebration will take place June 29 at the Apache Casino. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert begins at 8:30. Tickets range from $30 for general concert admission to $60 for both the annual celebration and community concert. You can buy those online at LawtonFortSillChamber.com.