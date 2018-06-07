LPD: DUI driver lands in woodshed - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LPD: DUI driver lands in woodshed

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Marcel James Marcel James
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Lawton police arrested a man early Thursday morning for drunk driving after a crash on Lee Boulevard.


Marcel James was arrested after a crash around 12:45 in the morning near 58th and Southwest Lee when police say he drove off the road, hit a concrete culvert and then a gas line before going into a wooden fence and flipping his vehicle which finally came to reset in a wood shed.

A section of Lee had to be shut down temporarily while the gas line was repaired. James was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
 

Police say he was arrested for aggravated DUI, expired tags, not wearing a seat belt and not having insurance.

