LPD: DUI driver lands in woodshed

Lawton police arrested a man early Thursday morning for drunk driving after a crash on Lee Boulevard.



Marcel James was arrested after a crash around 12:45 in the morning near 58th and Southwest Lee when police say he drove off the road, hit a concrete culvert and then a gas line before going into a wooden fence and flipping his vehicle which finally came to reset in a wood shed.

A section of Lee had to be shut down temporarily while the gas line was repaired. James was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.



Police say he was arrested for aggravated DUI, expired tags, not wearing a seat belt and not having insurance.

