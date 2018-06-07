Comanche woman pleads guilty to bank fraud; filing false tax ret - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Comanche woman pleads guilty to bank fraud; filing false tax return

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
Connect
DUNCAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Comanche woman is facing federal prison time after admitting to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Duncan dental office where she worked.


47-year-old Annette Straily pleaded guilty to bank fraud and filing a false federal tax return. Straily worked as the office manager at the dental office, and was in charge of checks, paid invoices and the petty cash fund. From April of 2012 through June of last year, Straily used her position to forge fraudulent checks payable to herself or family, then made false accounting entries to hide the checks.

In pleading guilty to bank fraud, Straily agreed to pay over $283,000 in restitution. In addition to the fraud charge, Straily also pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return in 2015. Authorities say she reported to the IRS that she made $49,000 that year though through the embezzlement, she made much more than that. She has agreed to pay $54,000 dollars in restitution to the IRS for the tax loss.

Straily is expected to be sentenced in September. She faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for the bank fraud count and three years in prison and a $250,000 dollar fine for the tax count.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.

